United States Announces 1 Million Pledge for Modernization of IAEA Nuclear Applications Laboratories
The United States announced today a pledge of 1 million to support the modernization of the International Atomic Energy Agency Nuclear Applications Laboratories in Seibersdorf, outside Vienna. These facilities opened their doors in 1962 and play a key role in the peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology to assist countries in areas such as human and animal health, food security and the protection of the environment.
