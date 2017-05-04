United States Announces 1 Million Ple...

United States Announces 1 Million Pledge for Modernization of IAEA Nuclear Applications Laboratories

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

The United States announced today a pledge of 1 million to support the modernization of the International Atomic Energy Agency Nuclear Applications Laboratories in Seibersdorf, outside Vienna. These facilities opened their doors in 1962 and play a key role in the peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology to assist countries in areas such as human and animal health, food security and the protection of the environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,515 • Total comments across all topics: 280,778,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC