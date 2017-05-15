UK ambassador's 'bruising' encounter ...

UK ambassador's 'bruising' encounter with Austrian boar

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

However, those tricky situations are usually confined to the treacherous waters of foreign relations, and tend not to involve an aggrieved wild boar. Which is possibly why when Leigh Turner, UK ambassador to Austria, heard the sounds of just such an animal heading towards him at high speed, it took a moment to decide exactly what to do next.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC