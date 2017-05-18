U.S. Shale Oil Will Beat All-Time Rec...

U.S. Shale Oil Will Beat All-Time Record Production Levels Soon

Read more: Seeking Alpha

The Permian Basin has been responsible for virtually all of America shale oil production growth in the past year; however, the Eagle Ford and Niobrara have each transitioned to y/y. The EIA, OPEC, and IEA have all recently significantly increased their 2017 estimates for U.S. oil production; we believe they remain behind the curve and estimates will be raised again.

Chicago, IL

