U.S. Is Top Country, Paris Is Top City in 2016...

The U.S. was the top country for large association conventions in 2016, hosting 934 of these events, according to the newly released rankings from ICCA. Germany came in second place , followed by the United Kingdom , France , Spain , Italy , China and Japan , Netherlands , Canada and Portugal .

Chicago, IL

