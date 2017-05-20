The most popular destinations among '...

The most popular destinations among 'travel virgins'

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

When it comes to breaking into the world of travel, Europe holds the biggest appeal, according to a new survey of first-time travel. In a Booking.com poll that asked 15,000 travellers to name the destination that became their first travel experience, nine of the top 10 spots were in Europe, with Paris leading the way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,299 • Total comments across all topics: 281,156,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC