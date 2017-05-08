Study reveals low adoption of advice ...

Study reveals low adoption of advice to reduce nuclear cardiology radiation exposure

Vienna, Austria - 9 May 2017: A study in 65 countries has revealed low adoption of International Atomic Energy Agency recommendations to reduce nuclear cardiology radiation exposure. The research is presented today at ICNC 2017 by Dr Edward Hulten, a cardiologist at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, USA.1 Nuclear cardiology uses small amounts of radioactive tracers which are injected into the veins and taken up by the heart.

Chicago, IL

