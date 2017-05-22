Study finds link between type 1 diabetes and increased risk of bone fractures in men
A Norwegian study has established that men with type 1 diabetes are more likely to suffer bone fractures because of lower bone density, poorer bone quality and a lower rate of bone growth. The study results were announced today by Astrid Kamilla Stunes and Unni Syversen of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Trondheim, at ECTS 2017, the 44th European Calcified Tissue Society Congress being held in Salzburg, Austria.
