'Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe' Is a Destination Drama for Literary Loyalists

Stefan Zweig, the Viennese Jewish writer once recognized on a par with Thomas Mann, has seen his literary reputation resuscitated in the past decade with The New Yorker and The New York Review of Books manning the pumps. In contemporary circles, he's an intellectual's intellectual, entering the indie-stream when Director Wes Anderson cited Zweig's books as his inspiration for a favorite movie of mine, The Grand Budapest Hotel .

