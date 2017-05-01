Seabed seismic sensors would have cut...

Seabed seismic sensors would have cut 2011 Japan tsunami toll

A new tsunami warning system could have saved many of the 22,000 people killed by the massive tsunami following the 2011 Tohoku earthquake in Japan, had it been in place there at the time. That's the message from simulations assessing how the system - now installed elsewhere in Japan - would have responded to the Tohoku quake itself.

