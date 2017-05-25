Rejecting Kerry's Appeals, Senate Com...

Rejecting Kerry's Appeals, Senate Committee Passes New Iran Sanctions Bill With Strong Dem Support

Then-Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif lead their respective negotiatng teams at the nuclear talks in Vienna, Austria in July 2014. Despite a last-minute appeal by former Secretary of State John Kerry, the architect of the Iran deal, the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday passed a new bill targeting Iran for missile activity, terror-sponsorship and human rights abuses with strong support from Democrats.

