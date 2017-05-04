Prize-winning French novel Compass looks dreamily to the East

A sleepless night in Vienna filled with the meandering reflections of an Austrian music scholar makes for a thought-provoking novel Compass is about many things, not all of them obvious, but Orientalism is perhaps its defining theme. The novel, which won the prestigious Prix Goncourt in 2015 and has just been shortlisted for the Man Booker International, narrates the meandering nighttime perceptions of Franz Ritter, an Austrian music scholar whose specialty is tracing how Western composers have been influenced by their Middle Eastern compatriots.

