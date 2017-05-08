PM Grindeanu to meet Austria's Chancellor Kern on visit to Vienna on Tuesday

Romania's Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu will pay a visit to Vienna on Tuesday, where he will have a meeting with Austria's Chancellor Christian Kern, and participate in a Romanian-Austrian business roundtable. According to the Government's press office, Grindeanu's meeting with Christian Kern will take place around noon, at the Federal Chancellery, and will be followed by a head-to-head meeting of the two officials, a working lunch and a joint news conference.

