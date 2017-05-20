Platinum Week-Platinum output grinds lower, but not fast enough to boost prices
FILE PHOTO: A worker stands behind a red-hot melting pot of platinum at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna, Austria, February 28, 2011. South Africa's platinum output is grinding lower as producers cut capital expenditure and shutter unprofitable areas, but it is not happening fast enough to tackle the industry's bigger problem - rock-bottom prices for the metal itself.
