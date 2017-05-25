Pissarro from Cornelius Gurlitt's Salzburg Home Returned to Heirs
The German government announced recently that it had returned an additional work of art found in the Salzburg home of Cornelius Gurlitt in connection with the 2013 revelation of Gurlitt's trove of art originally in the possession of his late father Hildebrand. La Seine, vue du Pont-Neuf, au fond le Louvre by Camille Pissarro has been returned to the heirs of Max Heilbronn, from whom it was taken in 1942 in France.
