P20-M gov't-run drug rehab expansion soon to rise

THE 20-million worth rehabilitation center for drug addicts will soon rise in sitio Maitum, Puerto village, Cagayan de Oro City as part of the expansion of the existing government-run treatment and rehabilitation center . With a target completion in September this year, the new facility is donated by the City Government to the Department of Health -Northern Mindanao in a bid to expand the only government-run treatment and rehabilitation center for drug-dependent patients in the region.

