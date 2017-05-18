OSCE Secr. Gen, on forthcoming closure of office in Yerevan, commends work of its staff

States News Service May 18, 2017 Thursday OSCE SECRETARY GENERAL, ON FORTHCOMING CLOSURE OF OFFICE IN YEREVAN, COMMENDS WORK OF ITS STAFF VIENNA, Austria The following information was released by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe : OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier said today that the Organization had to start the process of closure of the Office in Yerevan, since no consensus could be reached on the future mandate of the Office. The closure of the OSCE Office in Yerevan follows months of negotiations and extensive efforts by the 2016 German OSCE Chairmanship and the 2017 Austrian OSCE Chairmanship to resolve the deadlock on the extension of the Office's mandate.

