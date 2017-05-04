OPEC extension falls apart at the seams?

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC ministers gear up for the half year meeting on May 25, 2017, at the Vienna, Austria headquarters to review the performance of oil production cuts in 2016. The oil lid policy by the 13-member OPEC and supported by 11 non-OPEC allies appears to have counterbalanced supply and demand volatiles since July 2014.

