OPEC extends production cuts

Friday May 26

The price of West Texas Intermediate oil , the US benchmark crude, declined 3.8% to $49.39 at 1:06 p.m. The news of Equatorial Guinea's admission comes as OPEC ministers meeting in Vienna on Thursday agreed to extend a deal on production cuts for a further nine months. The deal, which began on January 1, was to end in June but has been extended to the first quarter of 2018.

