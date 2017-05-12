On Life and Work: Hannah Black and Petra Buchegger
Hannah Black, a British artist in residence in Berlin, set off a furor in March when she circulated a letter demanding that "Open Casket" , Dana Schutz's partially abstracted painting of the Civil Rights martyr Emmitt Till, be removed from the Whitney Museum's 2017 Biennial and burned. Few artists have introduced themselves to the wider art world in a more polarizing way, and when they do, it's through their art, not their politics.
