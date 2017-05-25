Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Oil prices were stable on Friday as traders expected OPEC-led production cuts to extend beyond the middle of this year, and as U.S. crude inventories fell to their lowest levels since February, Reuters reported. International Brent crude futures LCOc1 were at $50.78 per barrel at 0159 GMT on Friday, virtually unchanged from their last close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.