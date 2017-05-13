Oil prices back in the $40s, sink to ...

Oil prices back in the $40s, sink to 5-month low

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Russian Federation thinks it will be necessary to extend its agreement to cut oil output in conjunction with OPEC beyond June, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an emailed statement Thursday. Gains in oil futures were capped as concerns over rising USA oil output persisted, after oilfield services firm Baker Hughes reported its weekly us rig count rose by 6 to 703.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,463 • Total comments across all topics: 280,996,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC