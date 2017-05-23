Oida, A Helpful Viennese Word That Can Be Used to Express a Variety...

Oida, A Helpful Viennese Word That Ca...

Ewa Placzynska , an multi-lingual actress who went to school at the University of Vienna , graciously offered a really helpful lesson in specific language of the city. Dressed in a traditional Austrian dirndl , Placzynska demonstrated how the word "Oida" can be used to describe a variety of emotions in a variety of situations.

