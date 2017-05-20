Official Climate Agenda is Always the...

Official Climate Agenda is Always the Negative Side; Never Fair and Balanced

From 1985, when the foundation meeting of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was held in Villach, Austria, to the present is 32 years and reflects how effective they have been in selling a totally one-sided argument. I know, because I received more angry responses when I dared to suggest global warming has benefits and is far less threatening than global cooling.

Chicago, IL

