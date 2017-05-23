Nation-Now 41 mins ago 8:32 a.m.Sir Roger Moore, actor known for James Bond role, dies
NOVEMBER 17: Sir Roger Moore attends the Look Women Of The Year Awards 2015 at the city hall on November 17, 2015 in Vienna, Austria. Sir Roger Moore, the actor known for his portrayal of James Bond, has died, according to a statement from his children.
