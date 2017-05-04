Maybe Go Ahead and Fear The Reaper

If there's a silver lining to death it would arguably have to be that nobody knows and can tell you exactly what it's like Linz/Austria, April 9, 2017 - The independent media production company Sodom & Chimera Productions has released a trailer for their upcoming horror feature 'Flesh of the Void', a provocative, controversial experimental film, shot almost entirely on Super 8. The film deals with the question "what if death really were the most horrible thing one can experience?", and tries to depict a personal visualization of what dying could feel like in exactly that case.

