Kim So-yeon, Lee Sang-woo to Walk Down the Aisle Early Next Month

Star couple Kim So-yeon and Lee Sang-woo unveiled their pre-wedding photos ahead of their official wedding ceremony set for early next month. Taken at SchA nbrunn Palace and other locations in Vienna, Austria by fashion magazine Marie Claire, the photos show the pair looking happy and affectionate.

