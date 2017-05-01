Iranian musicians to perform at Austria's Festival 4020

Several Iranian musicians are scheduled to give three performances at Festival 4020, a biennial musical event that will be held at Linz, Austria from May 3 to 6. Yunes Paknejad, Seyyed Mohsen Nahani and Roham Khorshidvand will perform a concert on Wednesday while tamboura and tar player Seyyed Arash Shahriari will give a solo performance on Thursday.

