Iranian musicians to perform at Austr...

Iranian musicians to perform at Austria's Festival 4020

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Several Iranian musicians are scheduled to give three performances at Festival 4020, a biennial musical event that will be held at Linz, Austria from May 3 to 6. Yunes Paknejad, Seyyed Mohsen Nahani and Roham Khorshidvand will perform a concert on Wednesday while tamboura and tar player Seyyed Arash Shahriari will give a solo performance on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,971 • Total comments across all topics: 280,713,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC