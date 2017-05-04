Hungarian prosecutors indict 11 men i...

Hungarian prosecutors indict 11 men in death of 71 migrants

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Aug. 27, 2015 file photo police walk near a truck that stands on the shoulder of the highway A4 near Parndorf south of Vienna, Austria. Hungarian prosecutors say 11 men have been indicted in the case of the deaths of 71 migrants who suffocated to death in the back of a refrigerated truck in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,873 • Total comments across all topics: 280,786,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC