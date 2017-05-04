Giving a single, high dose of radiati...

Giving a single, high dose of radiation directly to the site of a prostate tumor is safe

Vienna, Austria: Doctors have found that treating prostate cancer with a single, high dose of radiation delivered precisely to the site of the tumour results in good quality of life and fewer trips to the hospital, with adverse side effects that are no worse than if the radiation treatment had been given in several lower doses. Dr Alfonso Gomez-Iturriaga, from the Hospital de Cruces, Baracaldo, Spain, told the ESTRO 36 conference that results were encouraging from the phase II trial of high-dose rate brachytherapy, delivered in a single fraction of 19Gy [1], to 45 patients with prostate cancer that was at low or intermediate risk of spreading elsewhere in the body.

