Germanwings A319 near Munich on May 20th 2017, hydraulic problem
A Germanwings Airbus A319-100, registration D-AGWB performing flight 4U-677 from Heraklion to Cologne with 142 people on board, was enroute at FL340 about 140nm southeast of Munich still in Austrian Airspace near Klagenfurt when the crew reported a hydraulic failure and decided to divert to Munich for a safe landing on runway 26L about 30 minutes later. Passengers, fans of Cologne's Soccer Club 1. FC Kln, reported the captain announced they needed to divert to Munich due to a hydraulic failure.
