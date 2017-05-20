German Holocaust denier arrested in H...

German Holocaust denier arrested in Hungary

An 81-year-old German far-right activist has been arrested in Hungary on a European warrant for offences committed while serving a prison term for denying the Holocaust, Hungarian police said on Tuesday. Horst Mahler, once a founding member of Germany's leftist Red Army Faction guerrilla group in the 1960s before veering to the ultra-nationalist right, was detained in Sopron near Hungary's border with Austria, on Monday, police said.

