Fukushima accident gave everyone an X-ray's worth of radiation
"We don't need to worry," says Nikolaos Evangeliou at the Norwegian Institute for Air Research, whose team has conducted the first global survey of radiation exposure caused by the meltdown of three nuclear reactors at the Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant in Japan after a tsunami struck in 2011. Evangeliou's team has calculated the approximate exposure of everyone on Earth to two radioactive isotopes of caesium, using all the data available so far.
