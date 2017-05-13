Freeview film of the day: Woman in Gold

Freeview film of the day: Woman in Gold

Read more: Radio Times

The true story of a decade-long fight to recover a famous Viennese painting plundered by the invading Nazis at the start of the Second World War, Woman in Gold refers colloquially to the artwork itself. Officially titled Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, this gorgeous Byzantine fantasia completed with gold leaf by artist Gustav Klimt in 1907 lends a unique historical and visual angle to this latest reminder of atrocities against an entire culture.

