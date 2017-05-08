Facebook Must Delete Hate Postings Wo...

Facebook Must Delete Hate Postings Worldwide, Rules Austrian Court

An Austrian court has ruled that Facebook must delete hate speech postings worldwide . "The case -- brought by Austria's Green party over insults to its leader -- has international ramifications as the court ruled the postings must be deleted across the platform and not just in Austria, a point that had been left open in an initial ruling," reports Reuters.

