Early Endarterectomy Carries a Lower Procedural Risk Than Early...

From the Department of Vascular Surgery and Division of Genetic Epidemiology, Department of Medical Genetics, Molecular and Clinical Pharmacology , Medical University of Innsbruck, Austria; Cardiovascular Associates of the Southeast, Birmingham, AL ; Department of Neurology, University of Heidelberg Medical School, Germany ; Clinic for Radiology and Neuroradiology, UKSH Campus Kiel, Germany ; Department of Biostatistics, UAB School of Public Health, Birmingham, AL ; Department of Radiology , Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery, Brain Centre Rudolf Magnus , and Julius Centre for Health Sciences and Primary Care , University Medical Centre Utrecht, the Netherlands; Nuffield Department of Surgical Sciences, John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, United Kingdom ; Department of Medical Statistics, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, United Kingdom ; Department of Vascular and ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.