Drunk Ryanair passenger forces flight to divert to Austria

Drunk Ryanair passenger forces flight to London to divert to Austria after attacking passengers and splattering his BLOOD over fellow travellers A London-bound Ryanair flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger downed an entire bottle of spirits and attacked others on the plane, spraying them with blood. The man started being unruly over Austrian airspace and began brawling with other passengers on the flight, which left shortly after 10pm local time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.