Drunk Ryanair passenger forces flight to divert to Austria
Drunk Ryanair passenger forces flight to London to divert to Austria after attacking passengers and splattering his BLOOD over fellow travellers A London-bound Ryanair flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger downed an entire bottle of spirits and attacked others on the plane, spraying them with blood. The man started being unruly over Austrian airspace and began brawling with other passengers on the flight, which left shortly after 10pm local time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb '17
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC