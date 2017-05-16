Diethild G. Harrington, 82, of Westborough
Diethild G. Harrington, 82, of Westborough, died Tuesday, May 9, 2017 after a brief bout with cancer and a related cardiac disorder. Born in Vienna, Austria, on June 6, 1934, and she was the first of three children of the late Hermann and Gerda Mueller.
