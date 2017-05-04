Deadly infection spread by contaminated heart surgery machines
People undergoing heart surgery may be getting infected with a deadly strain of bacteria, spread by machines used to cool blood. The design of blood-cooling machines is flawed, Daniel Diekema at the University of Iowa told the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Vienna, Austria, last week.
