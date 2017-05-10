Cidara Provides Corporate Update and ...

Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. , a biotechnology company developing novel anti-infectives including immunotherapies, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and provided an update on its corporate activities and product pipeline. "We are excited about the progress we are making on our CD101 IV and CloudbreakTM programs, which we discussed at our recent investor day," said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,801 • Total comments across all topics: 280,929,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC