Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2017 Financial Results
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. , a biotechnology company developing novel anti-infectives including immunotherapies, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and provided an update on its corporate activities and product pipeline. "We are excited about the progress we are making on our CD101 IV and CloudbreakTM programs, which we discussed at our recent investor day," said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb '17
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC