Cervical cancer survivors suffer from fatigue, insomnia and hot flushes
Vienna Austria: Around half of women who have been treated for locally advanced cervical cancer suffer from symptoms of insomnia, fatigue or hot flushes at some point, according to new research presented at the ESTRO 36 conference. Cervical cancer affects more than 500,000 women around the world each year [1], with an average age at diagnosis of 50. Survival rates, even in women where the cancer has begun to spread to nearby tissue, have increased [2] meaning women are living with side-effects for longer.
