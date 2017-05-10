Butter Music and Sound opens Berlin office
The bicoastal music shop Butter Music and Sound has opened their first European office, choosing Berlin and the bustling Potsdamer Strasse district to be their new outpost. The operation will be led by managing director Marcus Nelson, who joined Butter in 2012 as executive producer and opened the company's West Coast office.
Read more at Post Magazine.
