Borazjani receives Fulbright award to study self-organizing systems in Austria

Iman Borazjani, associate professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award to teach and conduct research in Austria for the 2017-18 academic year. Borazjani will carry out his research in the area of self-organizing systems in aquatic environments at the University of Klagenfurt, located in Austria's southernmost province of Carinthia.

