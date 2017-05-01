Borazjani receives Fulbright award to study self-organizing systems in Austria

Iman Borazjani, associate professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award to teach and conduct research in Austria for the 2017-18 academic year. Borazjani will carry out his research in the area of self-organizing systems in aquatic environments at the University of Klagenfurt, located in Austria's southernmost province of Carinthia.

