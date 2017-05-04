Benefits of antipsychotics outweigh r...

Benefits of antipsychotics outweigh risks, find experts

An international group of experts has concluded that, for patients with schizophrenia and related psychotic disorders, antipsychotic medications do not have negative long-term effects on patients' outcomes or the brain. In addition, the benefits of these medications are much greater than their potential side effects.

