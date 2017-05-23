Belgian hermit on Austrian mountain a...

Belgian hermit on Austrian mountain awaits visitors with schnapps

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

A 58-year-old former surveying technician from Belgium has taken up his new post as the official hermit of Saalfelden, living in a hut-sized chapel built into a cliff in the mountains of western Austria. Hermit Stan Vanuytrecht of Belgium smokes a pipe outside his hermitage in Saalfelden, Austria, May 22, 2017.

