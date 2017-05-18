Azerbaijani energy minister to partic...

Azerbaijani energy minister to participate in OPEC's Vienna meeting

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev will visit Vienna, Austria, to participate in the 172nd meeting of the Council of Ministers of OPEC and non-OPEC countries on May 23-25, the country's Energy Ministry said May 19. "Taking into account the importance of Azerbaijan's direct participation in the events for stabilization of oil prices and its leading role in those events, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo, as well as Kuwaiti Oil Minister, Head of the Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee Essam al-Marzouq appealed to Natig Aliyev with a proposal to have a meeting," the ministry said.

