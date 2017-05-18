Azerbaijani energy minister to participate in OPEC's Vienna meeting
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev will visit Vienna, Austria, to participate in the 172nd meeting of the Council of Ministers of OPEC and non-OPEC countries on May 23-25, the country's Energy Ministry said May 19. "Taking into account the importance of Azerbaijan's direct participation in the events for stabilization of oil prices and its leading role in those events, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo, as well as Kuwaiti Oil Minister, Head of the Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee Essam al-Marzouq appealed to Natig Aliyev with a proposal to have a meeting," the ministry said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb '17
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC