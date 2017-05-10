Austria's Voestalpine says Texas plant cost more than US$1 billion
Steelmaker Voestalpine said on Wednesday the final cost of its direct reduction plant in the United States amounted to US$1.012 billion , more than the US$990 million estimated at the beginning of the year. The logo of Austrian specialty steel maker Voestalpine is seen on top of its headquarters in Linz, Austria September 7, 2016.
