Austria's conservatives overtake far-right in polls, boosted by new leader

Read more: The Star Online

Austria's conservatives, the People's Party , shot to the top of opinion polls on Friday, pushing past the main far-right and centre-left movements after naming a new leader with his own tough line on immigration. The far-right Freedom Party fell from first to second place with 26 percent in two surveys - a share of the vote that could still make it a powerful player and possible coalition partner after snap elections due in October.

Chicago, IL

