Austrian vice chancellor steps down amid party infighting

In this May 10, 2016 file photo Vice Chancellor and head of the Austrian Peoples party, OEVP Reinhold Mitterlehner addresses the media during a news conference at the federal chancellery in Vienna, Austria. Mitterlehner, who is also Austria's economy minister, announced to resign from his posts effective May 15 in a hastily arranged statement at the headquarters of his center-right Austrian People's Party on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.