Austrian vice chancellor steps down amid party infighting
In this May 10, 2016 file photo Vice Chancellor and head of the Austrian Peoples party, OEVP Reinhold Mitterlehner addresses the media during a news conference at the federal chancellery in Vienna, Austria. Mitterlehner, who is also Austria's economy minister, announced to resign from his posts effective May 15 in a hastily arranged statement at the headquarters of his center-right Austrian People's Party on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb '17
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC