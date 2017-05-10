Austrian vice chancellor steps down amid party infighting

In this March 27, 2017 file photo the Chairman of the Austrian Peoples party, OVP, and Vice Chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner, speaks during a press conference in Munich, Germany. Mitterlehner, who is also Austria's economy minister, announced to resign from his posts effective May 15 in a hastily arranged statement at the headquarters of his center-right Austrian People's Party on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

