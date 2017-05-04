Austrian man, 40, sealed prostitute's...

Austrian man, 40, sealed prostitute's body in concrete

52 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Austrian man, 40, who woke up next to a dead prostitute sealed her body in concrete under his basement because he feared he might have killed her while high The man confessed to hiding the body, saying he thought he might have killed the 42-year-old Hungarian sex worker, named Andrea Agis Leichnam, while high A man who woke up next to a dead prostitute and then sealed her body in concrete under his basement over fears that he might have unknowingly committed a murder has been sentenced to a short prison term. The criminal court in Leoben, a city in the Austrian state of Styria, found a 40-year-old man only identified as Christian T. guilty of disturbing the dead.

